A convicted sex offender from Grantham faces a possible jail sentence after he admitted breaching a court order which limits his contact with children.

Daniel Stevens, 50, of Belton Avenue, Grantham, was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court in February 2013.

Lincoln Crown Court

Stevens pleaded guilty today (Thursday, March 13) to two charges of breaching the Sexual Harm Prevention Order by having direct contact with children aged under-16 when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Both offences occurred between May 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

Stevens also admitted a third charge of failing to notify the police after he stayed at an address for more than 12 hours where a child aged under-18 was present.

Neil Sands, defending Stevens, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation report on the defendant.

"This is the first breach in 12 years of the order," Mr Sands told the court. "It was a slightly odd set of circumstances."

Judge James House KC agreed to the request but warned Stevens that all options will be open when he is sentenced.

Stevens was granted unconditional bail until April 24 when he will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.