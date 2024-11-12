A convicted Grantham sex offender has been jailed for a further 16 months.

Stephen Cherry is already serving a 10 and half year jail sentence after he was found guilty of a string of sexual offences against a young girl earlier this year.

The 49-year-old, formerly of Shanklin Drive, Grantham, also appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in October and entered guilty pleas to two further charges of sexual assault on a second adult victim.

Sentence was adjourned for an impact statement to be taken from the woman, who can not be identified.

Cherry was sentenced to a further 16 months imprisonment when he appeared before Judge James House KC.

Judge House told Cherry he will have to serve his 16 month sentence consecutive to the ten and half year term he is already serving.

A restraining order was also made which prevents Cherry from having any contact with the victim or going to her address.

Earlier this year Cherry was found guilty of eleven offences, including sexually assaulting a child aged under-13, sexual activity with a child and one charge of oral rape.

That victim had come forward in 2022 when she realised she had been the victim of sexual abuse after watching a television show and receiving sex education at school.

She complained that Cherry "made her do things" and was interviewed by specially trained police officers.

Cherry will also have to serve an extended licence period of 12 months on his release from jail after Judge House ruled he was a dangerous offender.