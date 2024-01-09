A convicted sex offender will spend a further seven years in jail after another of his victims came forward to expose his predatory behaviour.

Robert Barr, aged 69, of Whatton Prison, was jailed for 2014 for 10 years for sexually abusing a young girl on multiple occasions.

In August 2022 another young woman came forward to report similar offences committed against her more than 10 years ago at locations in Nottinghamshire.

Child abuse detectives at Nottinghamshire Police began an investigation and interviewed Barr about the allegations.

Barr, also known as Harry, denied the new claims against him until November 2023, when he was found guilty by a jury of two counts of sexual assault.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, January 5, Barr, was jailed for an additional seven years.

Detective constable Shelley Christian, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As is often the case, the victim, who was at primary school when this abuse started, was simply too young to understand what was happening to her at the time.

“As she grew older, she began to realise just how serious what had happened was and eventually found the strength to come forward and tell us about it.

“Her memories of what happened were extremely vivid and her evidence in court was utterly damning of Barr, who will now spend many more years in jail as a result.

“I am thankful to her for her cooperation in this case and full of admiration for the bravery she has shown throughout this process.

“I hope this sentence provides her with some comfort and also encourages other victims of non-recent sexual assault to come forward and seek help.”