A convicted sex offender who admitted breaching a court order which limits his contact with children has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Daniel Stevens, 50, of Belton Avenue, Grantham, was initially made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) after he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court in February 2013.

Stevens pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching that Sexual Offences Prevention Order by having direct contact with children aged under 16 when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Daniel Stevens admitted the offences at Lincoln Crown Court.

Both offences occurred between May 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Stevens was frequently staying overnight at a property where children were regular visitors after forming a relationship with the female occupier, the court heard.

No allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against Stevens, but the children's parents were not informed of his background.

Stevens also admitted a third charge of failing to notify the police after he stayed at an address for more than 12 hours where a child aged under 18 was present.

Neil Sands, defending Stevens, had asked for the sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation report on the defendant.

"This is the first breach in 12 years of the order," Mr Sands told the court.

"It was a slightly odd set of circumstances."

Mr Sands explained Stevens had disclosed his background to the woman he was having a relationship with.

But Mr Sands accepted that did not absolve Stevens of the responsibility of informing the children's parents.

"He did make disclosures, but he didn't go as far as he should have," Mr Sands added.

Passing sentence, Judge Catarina Sjölin Knight accepted they were not manipulative breaches.

"There does not seem to be any attempt to hide the relationship," Judge Sjölin Knight added.

Stevens was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and a 26-day accredited requirement.