The cost of vandalism to a statue of Margaret Thatcher statue since it was installed two years ago has been revealed.

The tribute to Grantham’s daughter and former Prime Minister has faced numerous instances of anti-social behaviour, including being egged on the day it was put in place and sprayed with 'burn in hell' and other derogatory language.

LincsOnline made Freedom of Information requests to Lincolnshire Police and South Kesteven District Council asking for details regarding such incidents since it was unveiled in May 2022.

The Margaret Thatcher statue with paint on it in an incidence of vandalism on May 28, 2022. Photo: Toby Roberts

As a result, Lincolnshire Police confirmed there had been a total of 13 incidents, with nine in 2022, three in 2023, and one so far in 2024.

Of these, there have been two penalty notices for disorder, two with completed investigations but no identified suspect, and one marked 'unresolved'.

Following clarification with South Kesteven District Council, the authority confirmed it had been involved in tackling eight incidents since May 2022, including an incident of a man urinating on the effigy on March 23, 2024.

The words 'burn in hell' were spray painted on the statue in another incident.

In reverse date order, the breakdown included:

- March 23, 2024: Male urinating - No cost

- March 6, 2024: Graffiti on the statue of the word “b*****d” - £91

- January 7, 2024: A sticker placed on the statue - No cost

- December 2, 2023: Another sticker on the statue - No cost

- May 23, 2023: "Burn in Hell" graffiti on the statue - No cost as the paint was able to be wiped off

- October 23, 2022: Graffiti on the Statue - Cleared by a third party, Graffiti Away, and SKDC at a cost of £250

- May 28, 2022: Graffiti on the statue including paint splashed up the statue and images of hammer and sickle - £119.35

- May 15, 2022 - Eggs thrown at the statue on the day it was installed - No cost.

However, the council was unable to provide a breakdown of CCTV coverage costs. The authority said this was included in the wider CCTV network and as such could not break down the costs.

Previous reports suggested that the clean-up costs in June 2022 were already £400; however, the council said that those figures had included work on the paving surrounding the statue and a temporary fence that was around it.

SKDC is currently under purdah ahead of the May 2 Grantham Parish Council elections, with specific restrictions on communications in place and did not respond to a request for further comments from councillors or officers.

The £300,000 bronzework statue was always seen as a controversial installation. It was initially planned for a plinth in London but there were concerns it would become a target for vandals.

Before its installation in Grantham, similar concerns arose, especially regarding maintenance costs.

Some suggested other suitable locations, such as Grantham Museum.

However, Independent leader of South Kesteven District Council Councillor Ashley Baxter seemed to suggest her name should be used more for attracting visitors, including renaming the museum the Margaret Thatcher Museum, in a bid to boost its appearance in search engine results.

Margaret Thatcher (nee Roberts) was born and raised in Grantham, attending Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School before earning a scholarship to Oxford University. Her father, Alfred, a grocer, served as town mayor from 1945 to 1946.

The statue cost £300,000 raised by the Grantham Community Heritage Association which runs Grantham Museum.

It was created by sculptor Douglas Jennings.