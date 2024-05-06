A royal's stay in Grantham, in 1483, could be the key to unlocking one of history's greatest mysteries, according to a historical society.

The Richard III Society has applied to South Kesteven District Council to put up a plaque on the Angel and Royal, in Grantham, to mark his stay at the inn on October 19, 1483.

If approved, it would join another plaque from the Grantham Civic Society, and offer additional context.

The Angel and Royal in Grantham.

During his stay, Richard III received the Great Seal as part of a royal response to an uprising in the autumn.

"It is important to remember where key events took place throughout history," said society chairman Matthew Lewis.

"Place can make history more relatable and bring it closer, as well as reminding us that high politics played a role away from London frequently.

16th-century portrait of Richard III believed to be a copy of an original

"Visitors to the Angel and Royal may like to understand the building's connection to well-known historical figures and key moments in the past."

The Richard III Society was a key player in finding the former monarch’s body back in 2015.

They believe that history has not treated the former king fairly and that his reputation is worthy of re-examination.

How the plaque would look.

They argue that traditional accounts of Richard III's character and career lack evidence, conducting research to reassess the period.

But the society believes tracing his journey through the area could provide answers to the mystery of the two princes - Edward V and his brother, Richard, Duke of York - long believed to have been murdered while staying at the Tower of London.

According to the society, Richard III had been on a royal progress following his coronation in July 1483, moving north into Yorkshire, where he had previously held power as Duke of Gloucester.

However, news of a potential rebellion in the south-east prompted his journey southward.

The existing plaque on the Angel and Royal in Grantham.

It was during this time, while staying in the county's capital Lincoln, that he learned of the involvement of Henry Stafford, Duke of Buckingham, a previously trusted ally, in the rebellion.

During his stay at the Angel and Royal in Grantham, Richard III received the Great Seal in response to the uprising, which marked a significant moment in his reign, allowing him to proclaim Buckingham a traitor.

The Richard III Society believes Buckingham's role in the uprising, possibly linked to the fate of Richard's nephews - the Princes in the Tower - remains a mystery.

They hope that delving into the events of Grantham in 1483 could shed light on Buckingham's motivations and the broader circumstances surrounding the rebellion.

“Buckingham's defection from Richard is not clearly understood, leaving room to suggest it is related to the fate of Richard's nephews, remembered as the Princes in the Tower,” said Matthew.

He added: “That may mean Buckingham was disgusted at a decision to kill them, or equally a decision not to kill them.

“It might suggest Buckingham had killed them and that this led to the split between him and the king.

“Seeking to better understand the moment at Grantham is a way to explore one of history's most enduring mysteries.

“Recently uncovered evidence has suggested both boys may have survived Richard III's reign, and one describes Buckingham being involved in their care for a time too.”

The society aims to reassess key moments, offering a fresh perspective on Richard III's reign and the surrounding mysteries by examining new and existing evidence, including the one at the Angel and Royal.