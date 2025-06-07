A children’s sports charity is seeking an apprentice coach to join its team.

The Belvoir Education and Sports Trust engages with more than 5,000 children each year, and this is its first apprenticeship.

The opportunity comes at an exciting time for the trust, which is replacing an old pavilion at its base at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton, with a multipurpose community, sports and education hub.

The apprentice will coach children in sports

The charity, which is taking applications at www.support-best.org/apprenticeship-job-opportunity, works in schools and in the community, and brings youngsters out to the Belvoir Estate for outdoor learning experiences.

Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell said: "If you are passionate about sport and education and are ready to kick-start your career with hands-on experience and expert mentoring, then this is for you.

"We are seeking an enthusiastic apprentice to join our team. You will gain valuable skills and help inspire the next generation to live healthy, active lives."