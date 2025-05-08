About 12,000 ex-commercial hens will be saved from slaughter throughout May – if enough people come forward to offer them homes.

The British Hen Welfare Trust works with caged, barn and free-range egg producers to rehome their hens once they are no longer deemed commercially viable — normally at around 18 months old.

The trust is now seeking new homes for the hens in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, with an adoption event to take place this weekend.

Hen Priscilla has already found the home of her dreams.

A collection point will be open at Brandon Hall, Lincolnshire — near the border with Nottinghamshire — on Saturday, May 10.

To arrange to adopt a hen, visit bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption, or call the rehoming team on 01884 860084.

While no longer considered commercially viable, the hens still have much life to give — and the the charity’s one millionth hen, Henrietta, was adopted by King Charles III in 2024.

Jane Howorth, founder of the BHWT, said: “This hen, Priscilla, (pictured) soaking up the sunshine is one of the lucky ones.

“She was part of a flock of thousands and now enjoys being called by her name instead of existing as a number. We have promised 12,000 hens that they too will feel the sun on their backs this summer, but we need the public to help us give them homes.

“There is a reason hens are now the fourth most popular pet in the UK, and it is proven by the fact so many of our supporters come back time and time again to adopt these little birds. I’ll warn you, it’s addictive. The feelgood factor you get from watching an ex-commercial hen come out of her shell — if you’ll excuse the pun — is like nothing else.”