A town centre will receive £880,000 in improvements in the final phase of the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The Future High Streets Fund, awarded to South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) in April 2021, aims to revitalise town centres by driving growth, improving the visitor experience, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The programme will fund seven projects in Grantham, including power installations, seating, planters, and cycle parking.

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock

These projects stem from SKDC’s successful bid to the Future High Streets Fund, with the cabinet approving contracts.

Grantham Museum will also benefit from environmental upgrades to improve conditions for exhibits.

Planned upgrades include signage, public space improvements, and removable bollards at Conduit Lane car park.

The market will receive new equipment to aid its development.

The funding comes from an underspend in the previous phase of Grantham’s town centre regeneration, which included improvements to Market Place and Station Approach.

To prevent these funds from being returned to central Government, SKDC officers secured approval to redirect the money into additional upgrades.

Council leader Ashley Baxter (Con) welcomed the investment, saying: “The prospect of even more investment in Grantham town centre is great news for residents, businesses and visitors.”

He added that the projects would be delivered over the next 12 months to ensure all funding is utilised.

The Grantham Future High Streets Fund programme is administered by South Kesteven District Council’s economic development team, with support from delivery partners.

This follows SKDC’s recent market trader incentives and the Conduit Lane toilet refurbishment.

The council’s investment programme has also seen previous initiatives such as shopfront improvements, better pedestrian access at Station Approach, and raised road levels in Market Place to create a multi-use space.

These projects build on SKDC’s efforts to enhance shopfronts and encourage upper-floor housing.

The new projects must be contractually committed by March 31 this year and completed by March 31, 2026.