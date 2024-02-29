Council leaders have issued apologies to some residents affected by recent bin collection issues, but condemned abusive behaviour towards staff.

The apologies come amidst a controversy surrounding the rejection of purple-lidded bins and the implementation of twin stream recycling in the region.

During a full council meeting of South Kesteven District Council today (February 29), council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) addressed the issue, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused to residents who had diligently followed the recycling scheme guidelines.

Purple-lidded bins have been introduced across the district.

However, Coun Baxter also stressed that apologies would not be extended to residents who had consistently disregarded the instructions, resulting in contamination of recycling bins with non-recyclable items such as nappies and clothing.

"I'm quite happy to offer an apology to those people who, with goodwill, read the information in good faith, put out materials for recycling in the correct bin on the correct day - to any of those people that have their bins rejected," he stated.

"However, I am disappointed that people chose to take out their discontent with our staff...that are trying to make this scheme work to the best of their ability and I'm not going to apologise to people that put the wrong things in the wrong bin without taking the instructions."

He said some of the items in the bins should have been rejected 'probably for years'.

"If there's an apology to be made by the council on that part, it's that we didn't enforce the rules earlier," he added.

He urged councillors to contact residents and encourage them to comply with the changes.

Joint cabinet member for environment and waste, Coun Rhys Baker (Green), echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the necessity of the rejection process in line with legislative requirements.

He highlighted that around 7,000 silver mixed dry recycling bins were rejected on the first Monday and Tuesday of the new scheme - nearly a quarter of collections.

He said this was within "expected parameters", however, highlighted a "distressing level of abuse and intimidation" encountered by waste operatives and call-handling staff during the implementation phase, calling such behaviour unacceptable.

In response to escalating tensions, the council paused the rejection process, prioritising staff well-being.

Measures were implemented to provide support and training to waste operatives, with plans for enhanced data records and additional resources to aid residents in understanding the new recycling system.

Coun Baker denied there had been a zero-tolerance policy and that it was inaccurate to claim so.

Despite challenges, council representatives reaffirmed their commitment to twin tream recycling, aligning with environmental obligations and district improvement ambitions.

Coun Baker added that "mop-up" collections were carried out within 48 hours with more than half of the waste collected being classed as "unrecyclable".

"We understand that change is never easy, and while most of our residents have adapted admirably, we recognise the need to rebuild trust with those struggling with the new system," said Councillor Baker.

Further work will take place to slow down the rollout and enhance the information on offer, he added, noting there were allegations that waste operatives "have rejected bins based on very minor contamination".

These include further training of council staff and the institution of spot checks by officers.

"I recognise that residents would have benefited from us tightening the rules on silver bin rejections over several months before the delivery of the purple-lidded bin. This would have eased February’s transition and I was remiss not to implement this.

This is a good policy that has been worked on following the best advice of officers from SKDC and LCC," he concluded.

Earlier today, it was reported that government minister Michael Gove intervened in the "Bin-Gate" controversy, demanding that Coun Baxter issue a formal apology to affected residents following the introduction of a new recycling regime.

Mr Gove's intervention comes amidst criticism over the council's handling of the situation, with concerns raised about the labeling of bins and the non-collection of waste, particularly affecting vulnerable residents.