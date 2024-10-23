Young people were urged to get involved in local politics as part of a national campaign to boost local democracy.

South Kesteven District Council’s initiative coincided with European Local Democracy Week, ran from October 14 to 20 and celebrated the signing of the European Charter of Local Self-Government in a bid to protect local governance.

The authority encourages young residents to join the South Kesteven Youth Council, which allows individuals aged 13 to 19 to influence local policies and decisions.

Coun Philip Knowles (Dem Ind), cabinet member for crporate fovernance, said the council was 'proud' to support the event and encourage involvement.

“Working with residents to shape and improve the services that matter to them is really important, and we continue to hold regular consultations and offer opportunities to provide feedback,” he said.

Since 2023, the Youth Council has prioritised three areas: mental health, the environment, and entrepreneurship.

Coun Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), cabinet member for people and communities, praised the enthusiasm of the young members, stating: “The SK Youth Council has collectively decided on its priorities and has been working hard to help action positive change.

“It is fantastic to see such a passionate cohort of young people all ready to get stuck into local government. The voices of our future generations are really valuable, and I am pleased that the Youth Council continues to provide a platform for us to amplify them.”

Applications are open for young people living or studying in South Kesteven. For more information and to apply, visit the website.

The Youth Council meets bi-monthly in Grantham's Council Chamber to discuss views and collaborate on projects.

They also play a role in consulting on policy by reviewing reports and interacting with decision-makers.