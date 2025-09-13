A councillor has celebrated three decades in public office.

The annual Civic Service of South Kesteven District Council took place on Sunday at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham, marking a significant milestone for the council chairman, Coun Ian Selby (Ind).

Coun Selby celebrated 30 years of public service as a district councillor, welcoming elected members from SKDC and neighbouring councils to the service, which was led by Fr Stuart Cradduck, the Rector of Grantham.

Coun Ian Selby marks 30 years of service at SKDC Civic Service. Photo: SKDC

He was first elected in 1995 to represent the Isaac Newton ward, later moving to Grantham Harrowby in 2007, where he continues to serve.

He served as mayor of Grantham in 2014 and was vice chairman of the council for 2024/25 before his promotion to chairman in May of this year.

Coun Selby personally gave a reading, while hymns included Jerusalem and I Vow to Thee, My Country.

Reflecting on his political career, he said: “There are numerous highlights in the past 30 years, and meeting such fabulous people along the way has been very special to me.

“Whilst I’m a councillor I aim to keep doing what I’ve always done, and that’s putting the people first and foremost.”

He expressed gratitude to those who supported him, including SKDC staff, Father Stuart, the choir and organist, and his parents, John and Anita.