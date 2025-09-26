A council chairman swapped his usual duties for equestrian prize-giving.

South Kesteven District Council’s Ian Selby (Ind) re-visited his own showjumping days when he presented awards to Irish rider Billy Twomey for winning the Grand Prix riding Julius, at the Arena UK near Allington on Saturday (September 20).

South Kesteven District Council chairman Ian Selby with Grand Prix winner Billy Twomey. Photo: Supplied

The Grand Prix was the highlight of Arena UK’s Major Show Jumping Championships.

Billy collected the £6,000 top prize from a tough field of more than 40 entries and also took third spot with Chef Of Flanders Field Z. Second was Robert Whitaker riding Gentleman.

Coun Selby said; “The entertainment and hospitality at Arena UK was exceptional, and as a horse lover and former showjumper I thoroughly enjoyed the Grand Prix.

“It was an honour and pleasure to present the prizes to the winners. Thank you very much to everyone at Arena UK for making me so very welcome.”