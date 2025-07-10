A councillor has branded a decision to delay the phase-out of the use of pesticides on council land a ‘weak response’.

Coun Ben Green (Conservative) said that South Kesteven District Council’s decision was waved through without letting people have a say.

Cabinet members voted for the gradual phase-out of pesticides on council-used land at a meeting on July 8.

South Kesteven district councillor Ben Green PHOTO: OLIVER CASTLE

They agreed that the district council should continue with its strategy of reducing the pesticide, glyphosate, where it’s safe to do so and where it doesn’t present a health and safety concern or impact the aesthetics of an area.

Coun Green, who represents the Isaac Newton ward said: “Yesterday’s vote to dismiss trial sites, downplay public engagement and even defend ongoing pesticide use is hard to reconcile with that history. It’s not a principled compromise. It’s a retreat.”

He also warned that the delay will negatively impact the environment. He added: “This isn’t about farmers.

“It’s about our streets, parks and verges - land we’re directly responsible for. Referring to what others do doesn’t justify a weak response. Even modest changes like greater tolerance for natural growth cost nothing and move us forward.

“Councils like Cambridge, Hackney and Lewes have already shown that this transition is both practical and effective, protecting children, pets and pollinators alike. SKDC’s own usage is already low, which makes meaningful change not just possible, but readily available.”

Cabinet member for environment and waste, Coun Rhys Baker, said the decision had carefully considered costs and environmental impacts.

The Independent councillor who also sits on the Bourne Austerby ward, said: “We want the right weed control in the right place, balancing aesthetics, safety, cost and biodiversity. We do not use these pesticides and herbicides needlessly.

“In our parks, we use a diluted spray on paths and surfaces. We no longer spray around mature trees or along flower beds.

“We are a large rural district, yet we use very little glyphosate and that number is dwarfed by even a single farm field. Residents are in fact more likely to have a farm as a neighbour than SKDC land.”

Coun Baker went on to say that completely banning pesticides would cost the council an additional ‘investment’ £50,000 a year.

He added: “Any alternative other than deciding not to control weeds would have a significant cost implication. We would need between two and four additional staff and between one and two additional vehicles.

“We want to keep driving the cost and usage down. We’re already using this in such a targeted fashion, I’m unclear where we could continue to maintain the standards our residents expect without significant investment.”

But Coun Phil Dilks (Independent) said this approach has taken into account the concerns of councillors.

He said: “I note that the recommendation is that the council should continue its strategy of reducing its use on land where it’s safe to do so and not present a health and safety concern or impact the aesthetics of an area. We are doing what colleagues are really asking us to do.”

Coun Richard Cleaver also said he disagreed with Coun Green’s comments.

He added: “Carrying out a public consultation on how we spend just £500 a year is the sort of action that brings local councils into disrepute and we shouldn’t do it.”