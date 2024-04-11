Grantham's £8 million waste depot project will move forward next week as the council considers contractor approval.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet will consider awarding the contract for the new Turnpike Close Depot in Grantham to Lindum Group at a meeting on Tuesday.

A report before members states that the company emerged as the preferred candidate for the construction contract following a comprehensive procurement process.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Waste Depot in Alexandra Road which is set to close under the plans.

Their proposal, aligning with council objectives and budget, awaits approval pending the council's decision

“It is recommended that Lindum Group Ltd be appointed as the preferred contractor as their bid achieved the highest overall score when considering the cost, quality, and social value scoring,” said the report.

If approved, Lindum Group will spearhead the construction efforts at the designated site.

The waste depot received approval from the council's planning committee in January, with members unanimously backing the £8 million project.

The new facility, replacing the outdated depot in Alexandra Road, received approval for construction at Turnpike Close in January.

Flooding and odour concerns were addressed during the meeting, with assurances on mitigation.

Situated on the former Fenland Foods site, the development will include a two-storey main building, vehicle workshops, offices, and staff facilities.

Plans also feature sufficient parking for heavy and light goods vehicles, along with separate spaces for staff and visitors.

Construction is set to start in April 2025.

Both of the bids considered exceeded the budget and councillors will be informed of further negotiation to reduce costs being expected.