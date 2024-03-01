Opposition councillors have forced leaders to allocate £60,000 towards cleaning the A1 but voted against the budget when push came to shove.

South Kesteven District Council’s budget for 2024-25, including a 3% tax rise, was passed yesterday (Thursday, February 29).

Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) praised the budget for addressing housing needs and other issues across the district, including new homes, the replacement of streetlights, and the revitalisation of Grantham.

The A1 northbound before the first Newark turnoff.

He highlighted progress in areas like play parks and bus stations, including a new bus service from Grantham to Stamford.

The consultations budget received a large number of responses, with more people supporting a tax rise than opposing it.

Opposition councillor Paul Wood (Ind) praised the balanced budget but questioned its quality.

He highlighted several perceived issues before proposing the £60,000 amendment to clear the A1 verge sides, with funding transferred from the Local Priority Reserves.

“It would show the clear intentions we have as a council that we’re serious about clearing and keeping the A1 clear,” he said.

“Everyone accepts that the rubbish and litter is our responsibility to clear it - there was some confusion in the past but it's ours.”

Rubbish on the A1 northbound slip road joining from Long Bennington.

Coun Mark Whittington (Con) clarified that SKDC’s responsibility was for the stretch from Stamford, through Grantham to the top of South Kesteven, though Councillor Richard Cleaver said it was from South Witham, with the A1 instead going through Rutland further south.

Coun Ben Green (Con) said the state of the A1 was “diabolical, causing harm to wildlife, contaminating watercourses and tarnishing the image of our district is nothing short of a disgrace”.

Opposition leader Graham Jeal (Con) acknowledged that to clear the entire stretch it would cost more than £200,000 but said £60,000 “may allow us to put a big dent in those grot spots and laybys.”

Coun Baxter said the money would not go far enough and that £60,000 would not be sufficient.

He noted that even if a one-off clearance was carried out, litter would quickly build back up and that further clean-ups would continue to deplete reserves.

“It’s very easy to simplify the issue with ‘we’ll get out there and pick it up’ but it’s not actually that simple,” he said.

Councillors noted that the A1 issue had been raised initially prior to last May’s General Election, and some questioned why the previous administration had not tackled it previously.

There have been a number of calls for clean-up to occur and suggestions for how this might be done.

There were accusations that the move was a political point-scoring exercise.

Coun Elvis Stooke (Ind) said: “That litter has not just happened over nine months… what happened over the previous 24 months? Did we not just bother about it then?”

Others said it was being debated at scrutiny level, with agreements to identify hotspots and come back with appropriate costings.

The vote on the amendment was tied, with responsibility left to Coun Gloria Johnson (Con) as chairman to cast the deciding vote.

Despite denying 'whipping,' she supported the opposition's amendment.

“I’m not voting because of the whip, I’m voting for how I feel. We have to make a start somewhere and even in a household budget if you want to do something you’ve got to put some money aside to make a start so that’s why I’m voting for,” she told the chamber.

However, following further discussion, the budget as a whole was only passed by 26-23, a majority of three, meaning that those who had voted for the amendment then voted against their own decision when it came to the bigger picture.

Other key discussions revolved around money for the Deepings Leisure Centre as well as the clearance of voids.

The budget set a general fund budget for the year of £18.521 million for the council.

It noted a 7.7% increase in dwelling and shared ownership rents, and a 6.7% increase in garage rents.

A council tax base of 49,710 was set for the district.