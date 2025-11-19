A councillor has questioned why a local authority has spent £70,000 in legal costs from code of conduct complaints.

Coun Sue Woolley (Conservative), also said that councillors at South Kesteven District Council felt that training had been 'done to death'.

Members of the district council’s audit and governance committee were told that there has been an increase in councillor code of conduct complaints, at a meeting on Thursday, November 12.

Coun Sue Woolley. Photo LDRS

The authority said it worked with independent legal experts to look into the alleged complaints which took up a “significant amount” of senior officer time.

Coun Woolley, who represents the Morton ward, said: “You make reference to the fact that the code of conduct cost an additional £70,000 extra in legal costs and that there were a high volume of complaints.

“We have been done to death as councillors as far as training is concerned and something is obviously not working for that amount of money.

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock

“In addition to that, I believe there’s reference as well to taking on an additional person to, I don’t know about monitor the complaints, but certainly administrate these code of conduct complaints.

“So that’s the evidence. What I’m asking is we haven’t got the desired outcome. It has cost us a lot of money. Should we be looking at asking the scrutiny or the standards committee to do a report on this?”

But council leader Coun Ashely Baxter (independent), said he didn’t think councillors were receiving too much training.

Coun Baxter, who represents the Market Deeping and West Deeping ward, said: “I agree that the amount we’re talking about is unusual for a local authority, based on any conversations I’ve had.

“But I wouldn’t say that we’ve been done to death with training, in fact the training’s made a difference.”

Coun Baxter went on to say that members should consider the context behind the money which has been spent.

He added: “So the period in which we spent the £70,000 was the first two years since the election, with lots of new councillors having the training and so on, and some particular personalities and some particular events.

“The reports that have been going to the standards committee show that the number, and I guess the ferocity, of the code of conduct complaints has gone right down.

“I don’t want to put a jinx on it but there are far fewer standards complaints now than there were this time last year and they are costing a lot less. So, I think we’ve turned a corner but who knows what’s coming next week.”

Salma Younis, director of KPMG, the district council’s external auditor, said: “I think you’ll find in this current environment where everyone’s got a view on everything and I understand some of the conduct was around social media and things like that as well.

“I would say you’re not an outlier in that respect, but I think when we’ve done the review, we raised it from how much of management’s time was being taken up by these kinds of matters.

“That’s why we raised it from that perspective, as part of your governance arrangements, you want your senior management team, and yourselves as well, to be focusing on running the council, and this is a bit of an unnecessary distraction.

“That’s the perspective that we raised it from. Obviously, we added a value there so there is a complication in terms of the cost as well but I wouldn’t have the stats to compare it but, you read it in the press, don’t you, in terms of other organisations that have similar issues as well.”