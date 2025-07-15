A council helped a trust to secure funding for a town’s hidden architectural gem to be opened to the public.

Grantham House on Castlegate opened for the first time in its centuries-long history to visitors who can tour the Grade I listed building and gardens for free.

South Kesteven District Council supported the National Trust in securing a grant of £105,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Giant chess game in the gardens of Grantham House. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Coun Philip Knowles (Ind), cabinet member for corporate governance and licensing, said: “Plenty of people in Grantham will have known of its existence but have never been able to see it - an equal number will have never known it existed because it was a private residence.

“We worked very hard in partnership with the National Trust on the options for Grantham House so everyone could experience this former hidden gem and were delighted to be able to support them through the grant application process.”

The grant, together with the same level of investment from the trust, paid for essential works to restore and update the townhouse making it a place people can visit.

Dr Henry Cutten, Local Partnerships Co-ordinator for the National Trust, next to the walled garden. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

It is hoped the National Trust property will become a hub for the community and a major tourism draw, attracting some of the 400,000 annual visitors to its nearby Belton House.

Dr Henry Cutten, National Trust's local partnerships co-ordinator, said: “We’ve welcomed so many people to explore the hidden beauty of Grantham House already and it’s been wonderful hearing local people’s amazement at this urban oasis on their doorstep.

“Offering free entry to everyone was so important to us as part of the National Trust’s new strategy to open up access to heritage and nature, and we’re extremely grateful to SKDC for their assistance in facilitating the UKSPF grant which has helped us to offer this.

St Wulfram's Church neighbours Grantham House. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

“We look forward to more and more local people discovering the peaceful green space which Grantham House has to offer.”

Grantham House, which was a private tenanted home until recently, has a café, second-hand bookshop and rooms for hire.

The five-acre gardens are tended by one head gardener and 15 volunteer gardeners.

Grantham House's magnificent gardens are tended by one head gardener and 15 volunteer gardeners. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

In addition, it boasts walled gardens, a riverside meadow, short woodland walk, and expansive lawns complete with games such as croquet and giant chess.

It will be operated in partnership with neighbouring St Wulfram’s Church, and they will run joint activities including Yoga and fundraise together.

Grantham House is open from 10am to 5pm every day until October when hours will reduce to Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, until March.

Dr Henry Cutten, the National Trust's Local Partnerships Co-ordinator with Karina Lyburn, Senior Assistant. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Free entry extends to everyone so there is no need to be a National Trust member to visit.