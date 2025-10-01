A council celebrated Lincolnshire Day with a flag-raising ceremony as testament to the county’s ‘deep-rooted history’ and ‘resilient spirit’.

South Kesteven District Council marked today’s date (Wednesday, October 1), by raising the colourful Lincolnshire flag over St Peter’s Green in Grantham.

The flag representing the county includes green, which symbolises the county’s fertile fields and lush landscapes; blue represents the sea and waterways that characterise the county; yellow reflects its golden crops and honours the Yellowbelly tag; and red represents the red in the Fleur-de-Lis, the official symbol of the City of Lincoln.

The Lincolnshire flag held by (from left); Chairman Ian Selby, Chairman’s Consort Anita Selby, South Kesteven District Council Deputy Chief Executive Richard Wyles and South Kesteven District Council Deputy Leader Paul Stokes. Photo supplied by SKDC

The historic event — the Lincolnshire Uprising of 1536 — saw town and district councillors and council officers reunited for the celebration.

The district council’s chairman, Ian Selby (Ind), read the special prayer for Lincolnshire Day. He said: “October 1 commemorates a significant event in the county’s history, the Lincolnshire Uprising, when people in the county rebelled against King Henry VIII's religious reforms.

“This uprising is a testament to the deep-rooted history and the resilient spirit of Lincolnshire.

“The day serves to honour Lincolnshire's history, culture, and traditions, often including a focus on local produce like Lincolnshire sausages and plum bread, and the unique nickname of Yellowbellies for those born and bred in the county.

“And by celebrating Lincolnshire Day, it gives us the opportunity to appreciate the history, culture and landscapes that make this county unique.”

On Saturday (October 4), tradition and talent from across the area will be celebrated at Grantham Market with some extra new stalls selling Lincolnshire produce all day long.

Entertainment from Stamford Brass will cheer up visitors from 10am until midday.