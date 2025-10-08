A defiant council still insists it did nothing wrong in a homelessness case — and has refused to carry out some of the steps suggested to ‘remedy’ the matter.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGO) issued a report in August which found ‘fault and injustice’ with how South Kesteven District Council dealt with the case of a man who was left to sleep in his car for about two and half months.

The ombudsman criticised the handling of a homelessness case in South Kesteven. Photo: stock

The LGO upheld the complaint and issued six recommendations to the district council to ‘remedy’ the injustice - but the local authority disagrees with the verdict and has refused to apologise to the person in question.

The homeless person was referred to throughout the council's cabinet meeting on October 7 as Mr B.

The first recommendation was to apologise to Mr B for the lack of accommodation and the distress this caused him in early 2024.

The second was to pay him £875 for the lack of accommodation.

The third recommendation was to pay Mr B a further £300 to recognise the added distress caused by him being avoidably homeless during that time.

The district council was also asked to remind its homelessness staff of the correct procedures for temporary accommodation.

The fifth recommendation was that the council reviewed its homelessness letters to ensure that they complied with the Housing Act 2006.

The final recommendation was to remind the council’s homeless staff of the requirements for homelessness decisions.

But the district council said it has not actioned the first four recommendations because it still believes that the correct procedures were followed.

The LGO has issued a new set of recommendations to the district council after it refused to accept all of them.

The first was to share a draft report into the matter with the council’s chief executive and relevant officers.

The second recommendation was to place two public announcements in local newspapers and their websites.

It also recommended that the report is made available free of charge at one or more of its offices.

The fourth recommendation was that the matter should be discussed at a full council or cabinet meeting.

The fifth recommendation was to report back to the LGO on its planned course of action.

The district council said it is working through these recommendations but does not accept that it was at fault.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for corporate governance and licensing Philip Knowles

Coun Philip Knowles (Independent), cabinet member for corporate government and licensing, said: “We are required to discuss the findings and recommendations from the Ombudsman report.

“This refers to a homelessness complaint. The report found the council to be at fault in relation to this complaint.

“The council does not agree with the findings or the initial recommendations.

“Having reviewed the evidence we see no reason to believe that the complainant was any more vulnerable than other homeless people.

“The council has decided that this was not the case. Having failed to address the recommendations, the council is required to fulfil five more recommendations.

“We’re now working to fulfil the new requirements for the LGO. The cabinet has to review the recommendations.”

Coun Virginia Moran

Coun Virginia Moran (Independent), cabinet member for housing, said: “When the gentleman first applied as a homeless person, he would have been given a vulnerability questionnaire.

“There are procedures set out how any mental health issues can be managed if they have any ongoing problems which need to be managed.

“Through this assessment, it was decided that he did not have priority need.

“Our officers have to assess if a person is more vulnerable than a normal person if they were made homeless.

“This person had some mental health issues which were being successfully managed."

Coun Moran said there were no medical records showing that any of the mental health issues couldn’t be successfully managed through medication.

She added: “There was no mention of any hospital records that anything that was wrong with him that would impact him if he was homeless.

“He was offered temporary accommodation in his preferred areas and he was provided with details of privately-rented accommodation and shared living arrangements.

“He was encouraged to bid for as many properties as he could. However, he chose not to accept these options.

“We did provide four nights in temporary accommodation at a short notice. He did say he was sleeping in his car but when officers went to the location where he said his car was, they could not find the car.”

Coun Rhys Baker (Independent), cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “We do have a duty as a council to people who are homeless to provide them with temporary accommodation.

“We’ve done a lot of work on this over the last few years. But we also have a duty to ensure that residents feel that their taxes are being well spent.”

Deeping St James ward member Phil Dilks (Independent) said he didn’t believe that the council had done anything wrong.

He said: “As a council we don’t always get things right and when we get things wrong we should hold our hands up.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that people are fairly treated but we also have a responsibility to ensure that we spend tax payers’ money wisely.

“Having carefully read the report, I have to say that I don’t believe that the council hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Alison Hall-Wright, director of housing and projects at the district council, said: “This is not a decision that we have taken lightly. This has been reviewed by the relevant officers.

“We’ve also discussed this with our neighbouring authorities and they all agree with our decision.”