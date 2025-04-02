A council has confirmed it is investigating the use of its logo on a business card without permission.

An image of the card was posted on a Grantham Facebook page recently, raising questions about the authenticity of the business and the use of the South Kesteven District Council logo.

Residents noted that the card did not include a name, business address, or company registration number.

The card used SKDC’s logo without authority.

The council has now responded to say: “The unauthorised use of the SKDC logo on this leaflet is being investigated.

“The council is not associated with, or working in partnership with, this individual, and the logo has been used without our authority.”

The business has been approached for comment using contact details available on the card.

* If you suspect fraud visit South Kesteven District Council’s website https://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/report-fraud or Lincolnshire Police on https://www.lincs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/ for more information, including where and how to report it.