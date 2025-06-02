History enthusiasts are being invited to help uncover the district’s role in supporting Allied airborne troops during the Second World War.

South Kesteven District Council will host a free ‘Airborne Ambassadors’ event at Wyndham Park Visitor Centre in Grantham at 10am on Saturday, June 7, just a day after D-Day’s 81st anniversary.

The session launches a National Lottery-funded heritage project aiming to highlight the area's links with British, American and Polish paratroopers.

"British airborne forces prepare to leave for Arnhem from RAF Barkston Heath. Photo: Supplied.

Volunteers who attend can sign up to become Airborne Ambassadors—local champions who will help research and promote the district’s military heritage.

Many troops trained in the area ahead of D-Day and Arnhem, carrying out long marches, jumping from C-47 Dakota aircraft, staying in commandeered homes and relaxing in village pubs.

Coun Bridget Ley, the council’s armed forces champion, said: “We have a wealth of information about this incredible chapter of South Kesteven's military heritage, a largely untold story of allied airborne forces who gathered here to fight for freedom.

“There are layers of heritage that we have yet to uncover, however, and we hope that our ambassadors can help us share even more of the stories that need recording before they pass from memory.”

Ambassadors will be encouraged to present their findings through parish councils, village websites, school visits and community talks.

Tickets for the two-hour session must be booked online in advance via tinyurl.com/SKvolunteering.