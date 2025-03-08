Potential market traders are being offered the chance to trade on a market for free.

South Kesteven District Council is offering new market traders a four-week trial at Grantham Market in a bid to boost footfall, but also encourage more traders into the market.

The scheme, which is being funded by the Government’s Future High Streets fund, will run from Saturday, April 5 until the funding has been allocated.

The Market Place in Grantham

SKDC deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and culture Paul Stokes (Ind), said: “Markets play a vital role in our town centres, not only as a place for shopping but also as a hub for the local community.

“This scheme gives new traders the opportunity to experience market trading with no upfront costs, helping to bring fresh energy, new products and greater variety to Grantham Market.”

Grantham market runs every Saturday from 8.30am until 3pm on Narrow Westgate, Butcher’s Row and Market Place.

Around 30 traders who regularly attend sell a wide range of products including plants, fresh produce, cheeses, baked goods, clothing and art work.

Specialist craft markets are also held every month.

Traders that are interested in the scheme can find out more by emailing markets@southkesteven.gov.uk.