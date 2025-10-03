The number of homeless people in South Kesteven has reached a new high, new figures have revealed.

At a housing overview and scrutiny committee meeting at South Kesteven District Council yesterday (Thursday, October 2), councillors heard that there were 247 active homeless cases in the district in August - up from 223 in July.

A homeless couple sleeping in a doorway. Photo: istock

In June, there were 243 homeless people in the district, the figures show.

The number of people living in temporary accommodation in August was 70 - up from 65 in July, according to the district council.

Sarah McQueen, housing options manager at the district council, said the council is looking at ways that it can support people who are sleeping rough.

Homelessness Case Figures. South Kesteven District Council

She said: “Last year we had the night shelter. We’re planning on reopening it.

“We have had some challenges in relation to the location of the shelter and ensuring that we have the resources to facilitate that, but these are things that we’re working on.

“We’re also looking at other options and whether they’re financially viable. We really hope that we’re able to open the night shelter over the winter.”

The district council said it has received 27% more funding from the government to tackle the rise of homelessness in the district.

In 2024, the council received £592,433 for its homeless prevention grant, but it has now been given £753,955 for this financial year.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Independent), who represents the Grantham St Vincent's ward, said: “When I last came here, we had a number of tents in parks in my ward.

“I’m really pleased that there has been huge progress in properly housing these people. We still have some people without homes but the majority now are."

Coun Morgan said that many homeless people have said they would benefit from a shelter being open in the day and not just at night.

She added: “A number of homeless people have raised concerns that the shelter wasn’t available for them to use during the day.

“Many of them have drug issues so it means they often need shelter during the day as well.

“That was one of the reasons they said they hadn’t been using the shelter.

“I’ve also just been informed that there are new tents that have gone up in the Paddock and one in Wyndham Park. It’s clearly an ongoing situation.”

Ms McQueen said: “We are working on creating a warm space for people who have lost a home, a pet or a job.

“It’s about grief but also about losing anything. The take-up so far of warm spaces has been low but if the numbers increase we will look to see if it's financially viable to provide more.

“I would love for us to be able to provide more warm spaces but there are significant costs involved.

“That’s why we’re working with our partners to support people who are sleeping rough."

She added: “Our officers have a really good picture of the people who are regularly rough sleeping throughout the district.

“We don’t track people, but we have a good picture of people who regularly sleep rough so we can support them.”