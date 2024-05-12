Lincolnshire County Council has objected to plans for a new convenience store due to concerns about highway safety.

Vaculug, based in Gonerby Hill Foot, has lodged plans to build a shop with a 21-space car park on ground currently used as a car park for its neighbouring tyre factory and tyre shop, however the council say the land is often full.

Officers believe development would lead to insufficient parking for both the proposed retail units and the existing business, potentially resulting in vehicles parking on nearby public roads, particularly near a school.

Vaculug plans to use their overflow car park for the new plans.

This increased traffic, they say, could pose safety risks due to restricted visibility at crossing points and junctions, especially during peak times when there is high footfall of children.

Executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Richard Davies (Con), said: “We’re objecting to the planning proposals because, as they stand, there won’t be enough parking for the vehicles using the current and proposed businesses.”

He said he had been contacted by other councillors about the safety issues and said people were “genuinely concerned”.

The site plan. Photo: SKDC

“The existing site is already being used as an overflow parking area for the current set-up. Adding more businesses into the mix, with the extra traffic they bring, will only exacerbate the problem,” he said.

“If these plans go ahead, vehicles will end up parked on the road near to the school.

“The combination of the increased parking demand without the necessary area to accommodate the extra vehicles, children and parents on the move several times a day and traffic already using the road, is just too dangerous.

The design for the front of the shop. Photo: SKDC

“It’s something that we cannot let pass unopposed with the plans as they are.”

So far, more than 50 objections have been received to the plans. They include the owner of a nearby shop who fears his business may be affected.

If Vaculug’s plans are approved, the shop could create 20 jobs, eight full-time and 12 part-time

The shop, proposed with a 348 sqm retail floor, would be open seven days a week from 7am until 11pm.

The plans also require removing five trees on the site, two of which have been recommended for removal for arboricultural reasons and three that are smaller or considered to be of lower quality.

Eleven trees would remain on the site. Vaculug’s tyre factory and shop would stay open.

In a planning statement to South Kesteven District Council, the applicant said: “The proposals represent a valuable opportunity to provide a convenience retail store in a highly sustainable location and meet the needs of an underserved local community.

They added: “The site is poorly maintained and is in private use as a car park. The Site is in a highly accessible location and is well connected to the existing road network, as well as being well connected to non-car travel modes.”