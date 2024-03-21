A council flat plagued by persistent anti-social behaviour has been closed off by a court order.

Residents of Grantham's Riverside complex are breathing a sigh of relief after the move, by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), which comes amid escalating community concerns.

The closure order, obtained through Boston Magistrates Court, enforces a strict prohibition on certain individuals visiting the property for three months.

Riverside Flats, on Welham Street.

The tenant and specified individuals face the risk of arrest should they attempt to return.

Cabinet member for housing and planning Phil Dilks (Ind), expressed gratitude towards the collaborative effort involving SKDC, Lincolnshire Police, and Lincolnshire County Council’s legal services team.

He highlighted the relief felt by residents, some of whom personally thanked the involved agencies for their decisive action.

“As a responsible landlord, SKDC has a duty to support all our tenants to deal with any kind of problem that can arise,” he said.

“They should be confident and comfortable reporting issues to council or the police, knowing that we will take appropriate action to achieve results.”

“We are now pursuing further action on the back of this possession order and once the property is recovered, we will be able to re-let it to another reputable tenant,” he added.

SKDC's tenancy services team, patrolling and gathering evidence over three years, played a pivotal role in securing the closure order.

The court, after careful review, affirmed the council's stance, highlighting its commitment to fairness and proportionality.

Despite the closure, SKDC said the tenant would be assessed under Section 188 of the Homelessness Reduction Act, ensuring support for those in priority need of accommodation.

A visible copy of the ruling serves as a deterrent, warning potential violators of the legal consequences.