An iconic town skyline feature will soon be temporarily removed for restoration.

South Kesteven District Council has applied to its own planning team for permission to remove the bell turret from the Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre on St Peter’s Hill for off-site repairs.

The council says the turret, a key feature of the listed building’s front, is in poor condition and cannot be repaired in situ due to the extent of timber decay and intricate joinery involved.

The Guildhall in Grantham.

As part of the plans, specialist contractors will carefully detach the turret using a crane before transporting it in a custom cradle to a workshop for detailed assessment and repair.

The bell will be removed, timber and metalwork restored or replaced to match original materials, and the turret fully reconstructed and repainted before being reinstated - likely in spring 2026.

The temporary visual impact is justified by the long-term conservation benefit, say designers.

The bell turret remains a familiar part of Grantham’s civic centre skyline. Photo: SKDC

“There will be some loss of existing timber to the bell turret when the various decayed areas are removed,” said a heritage statement with the plans.

“A full understanding of the total extent of the required works will only be possible once the bell turret is deconstructed in the joinery workshop.

“The completed works will not impact on the architectural style or artistic significance of the building, as all repair works will be undertaken in a palette of matching materials, sizes, profiles and colours.

Timber decay in the bell turret has made on-site repairs unfeasible. Photo: SKDC

“However, there will be a temporary impact on the architectural style of the building whilst the bell turret is off site at the joinery workshop, as it is in a prominent position over the main entrance on the principal elevation.

“Its temporary absence from the building will be quite apparent. This harm will be reversed when the bell turret is reinstalled into position following repair.”

Matching materials will preserve the building’s character.

Parts of the turret show visible deterioration, prompting careful conservation. Photo: SKDC

Guildhall access and events will continue during the works.

The Guildhall, designed by Lincoln architect William Watkins and built between 1867 and 1869, holds high historic significance.

It housed a courtroom, jail and mayor’s parlour, central to town life.

Extensive decay means many components will require like-for-like replacement. Photo: SKDC

Its prominent clock lantern coined the local phrase “under the clock,” referring to anyone appearing in court.

In 1882, parts of the building were leased to cigar makers Robinson and Barnsdale, and 15 years later, to the Grantham Technical Institute.

Magistrates moved out of the building in 1974 and, apart from the mayor’s parlour, much of it remained redundant until 1991, when it was redesigned by Sleaford architect Tim Benton and reopened as the council-owned Guildhall Arts Centre.

The mayor’s parlour remains in use, including for meetings of the town’s recently re-established town council.

The bell turret sits above the main entrance overlooking statues of Sir Isaac Newton and Frederick James Tollemache.

It will be returned to its original position following the repairs, ensuring this landmark continues to dominate the town centre’s skyline.

SKDC’s planning team will make a decision on the plans in the near future.