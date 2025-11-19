A council has recovered more than £300,000 in housing benefit overpayments last year.

South Kesteven District Council said it had recovered £391,434 in housing benefit overpayments in the last financial year - up from the £270,395 it recovered in the 2023 to 2024 financial year.

The district council said it works with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to ensure that people are not receiving more money than they are entitled to.

South Kesteven District Council has recovered more than £300,000 in housing benefit PHOTO: STOCK

Members of the district council’s audit and governance committee heard that the authority is investigating alleged overpayments as part of its counter-fraud strategy, at a meeting on Thursday, November 13.

Claire Moses, head of revenues, benefits and customer service at the district council, said: “So far for this financial year’s review we’ve had 196 that have been removed and that revenue generation is £196, 259.

“We will continue with this. This review this year is slightly different to previous years.

“In previous years, it’s been a one-off piece of work and it’s taken place between April and August and we’ve reviewed cases during that time and then we’ve stopped reviewing.

“This year and the next two years, there will be an ongoing monthly review. So I do expect that that revenue generation will increase as the year continues.”

Coun Tim Harrison (independent), who represents the Grantham St Wulframs ward, questioned whether the district council would be able to keep recovering the same level of money from its review of the single person discount (SPD).

He said: “The single person’s review caught 664 cases, which was a great result. By anybody’s common sense and logic, it will tell you that, next year, because you’ve caught so many the first time, that that’s going to drop off.

“So, is the cost of the contract going forward, is that still worth doing once the easy cases are caught if you get my gist on that question?”

Residents who are the only people living in their property can apply for a single person discount (SPD) to get money off their council tax.

Ms Moses went on to explain that the district council is making sure there is a strict eligibility criteria for the SPD.

She added: “We do have some people who reapply for a single person discount.

“Those cases will go back to the service provider to do a review to make sure that they are legitimately entitled to it and we do also have a lot of new residents that come into liability that can also apply for single person discounts."

The district council said an external provider undertook a review of the SPD between June and August 2024 and withdrew a total of 664 single person discounts.

It said this generated a total of £299,834 - with the district council receiving a total of £26,985.

The district council said it works with local authorities across Lincolnshire to identify people who are claiming the SPD when they’re not entitled to it.