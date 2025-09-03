Council officers have again refused plans to turn a village home into a children’s home after applicants tried a different approach.

The proposal for 9A School Lane, Colsterworth, submitted by Esland North Limited via agent Nathan Turner of Gillings Planning Ltd, sought a lawful development certificate rather than full planning permission, aiming to house up to two children with staff providing care on rota shifts.

It followed a previous refusal of planning permission in May 2025, which is currently under appeal.

The four-bedroom property on School Lane, Colsterworth. Photo: Google Street

South Kesteven District Council officers said the property is Class C3 (dwellinghouse), but a children’s home would fall under Class C2 (residential institution).

Officers noted that, as none of the carers would reside permanently on site, the home could not be treated as a single household, making a material change of use unavoidable.

“The proposed use would require alterations to the boundary treatments that would materially alter the appearance and character of the site to the detriment of the area,” they said.

“Further, the proposed use would result in an increased number of vehicular movements and a degree of on-street parking which would result in a material change to the character of the local area.

“Therefore, the applicant has failed to demonstrate to the satisfaction of the local planning authority that the proposed change of use would not be materially different.”

The council cited several concerns, including the property’s narrow access, limited parking, and proximity to flood-prone areas along the River Witham.

Changes to boundaries and traffic were judged to affect the site’s character and appearance.

More than 20 residents raised concerns including noise, limited facilities, and highway safety.