A council has refused to make a decision on plans for a travellers site near the A1 because of an enforcement notice in place.

Since 2018, multiple planning applications have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council to change agricultural land at Valley Lane and the A1 junction at Long Bennington.

The plans propose to change the land, which is 2.3 acres, into a site for 13 gypsy or travellers pitches, each with one static caravan or one touring caravan.

A view of the site from Valley Lane, which crosses over the A1 near Long Bennington. Photo: Google

Each plot would also provide room for two cars.

The site is already occupied, as the current occupants have been there since April 2023.

Plans have been previously refused for noise and smell concerns, as well as a “lack of justification” for this proposal outside the village.

An enforcement notice was then made in April 2021, stating that no change of land could be made without planning permission.

The proposed site plan.

This was appealed by the applicants, but the inspector dismissed the appeal again because of noise concerns and the need for the site.

Following the dismissal of appeal, another application was made in September 2023, but the council declined to determine it because of the enforcement, which is still in place.

The latest plan was submitted in February, but has again, SKDC has declined to determine it because of the enforcement notice in place.

As a result of this, the applicants have no right to appeal to the Secretary of State.