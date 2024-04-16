Plans to convert a bungalow into a children’s home in Grantham are back up for approval amidst ongoing concerns over parking and community impact.

The proposal, initially met with resistance from several councillors, seeks to transform the three-bedroom bungalow at 52 Saltersford Road into a home for up to three children aged between four and 17 years old.

Following an intense debate at South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee in March, the plans were deferred pending the submission of a parking management plan by the applicant, Curtis Hambly.

52 Saltersford Road, Grantham. Photo: RightMove

Parking was a focal point of contention, with councillors expressing worries about the available space for both residents and staff.

The proposal indicates a provision for three parking spaces, prompting concerns about potential disturbances nearby due to limited parking.

An update due before councillors on Thursday (April 18) says Lincolnshire County Council highways have not changed its no objections stance.

The floor plan for the property. Photo: SKDC

“This proposal has four spaces, and whilst it is possible that the development may result in more parking demand than these spaces, there is parking available on the highway in the vicinity, and it is therefore not considered that this proposal would result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety,” said the authority.

They added that the applicant had demonstrated how it would provide for up to six vehicles off-street.

At the meeting in March, councillors also engaged in dialogue regarding the suitability of the property for a therapeutic children’s home.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind) emphasised the need for a private, secure environment due to children's vulnerability and behaviour impacts.

Alan Robertson, representing the applicant, highlighted increased demand for children's services in Lincolnshire, stressing quality placements close to home.

Officers are satisfied the proposed use would not have a detrimental impact on the home or the character of the area and have recommended granting the proposals.