Part of a Grantham park is set to be turned into a skate park.

South Kesteven District Council has approved plans for the use of the existing basketball court at Wyndham Park, Avenue Road, Grantham, as a skate park.

The application was put to councillors at a planning committee meeting yesterday (Thursday, August 28). The council is using £125,000 of UK Shared Prosperity Fund to pay for it, after the idea was put forward by 12-year-old Zak Hopkins.

Wyndham Park. Photo: Google

Councillors heard that the site has a lawful development certificate meaning the application wasn’t required to go through a formal planning process.

The land is owned and maintained by the district council and doesn’t require additional permission for alterations to the existing development if the overall purpose of the site remains the same.

The plan states: “The works include the removal of the existing multi use games area (MUGA) goals. The existing concrete surface cracks would be filled and smoothed to create a suitable surface for wheeled sports to create a safe skate park.

Zak Hopkins with South Kesteven district councillor Tim Harrison. Photo: Supplied

“Galvanised steel skate ramps would be created on the existing surface, which measures 39m x 25m (975sqm) to allow wheeled sports such as rollerblading, biking, skateboarding and scooting.

“There would be approximately 10 pieces of equipment installed, none of which would have a height exceeding 3m.

“Additional 1m high fencing would be placed around the site area to ensure the safety and reduce the risk of younger children running into the site where wheeled sports are taking place.”

But Councillor Paul Fellows (Independent) questioned why the site hadn’t gone through a planning process.

Coun Fellows, who covers the Bourne Austerby ward, said: “I’ve not got problems with it changing use, but I’m not sure why this is not going through the normal planning process.”

Emma Whittaker, assistant director of planning at the district council, said: “It’s not a change of use and what is proposed does not require planning permission. It’s a permitted development and it’s not required in this case.”

Councillors back the proposals and they will now go ahead.