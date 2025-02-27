South Kesteven District Council has agreed to increase bills for rate payers — with council tax for its services set to rise by 2.8% for 2025/26.

During a meeting on Thursday (February 27), members approved the budget for the next financial year, setting the total bill for a Band D property at £189.37 per year, or £3.60 a week - an increase of £5.51.

The move was recommended by the council's cabinet following its meeting on Tuesday, February 11.

Leader Ashley Baxter (Independent) was pleased to present the "marvellous budget" but warned that budget pressures are expected to come over the next couple of years.

Included in the budget for 2025/26 is an increase of £79,000 for drainage rates set by internal drainage boards, bringing the total cost to £1,026,000.

Coun Baxter expressed relief that SKDC was not in a similar situation to Boston Borough Council or South Holland District Council, which are facing costs of £2.93 million and £3.57 million in IDB levies, respectively.

"These rates are set by the internal drainage boards and – other than turning up to the IDB meetings – we have little say over them," said the leader.

A loan of £240,000 to Leisure SK, the council's wholly owned company contracted to manage three leisure facilities across the district was also included and will fund the refurbishment of the gym area and equipment at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre.

Coun Baxter added: "Leisure SK came to us for a loan, this was discussed at Cabinet, and I certainly think it’s a good idea."

An amendment to the budget was proposed by Coun Paul Wood (Independent), inspired by a similar amendment put forward by Coun Phil Dilks (Independent) at last week's Lincolnshire County Council meeting.

He suggested moving a sum of £100,000 from the Local Priorities Reserve to the Flood Reserve Fund, which would help cover costs incurred from the council’s response to flooding events.

Coun Gareth Knight (Conservative) also proposed an amendment removing all separate fees related to Muslim interments at Grantham Crematorium and incorporating them into the standard fee structure.

At the last full council meeting, he claimed that to bury a non-Muslim over the age of 16 would cost £1,524, while burying a Muslim over the age of 16 would cost £1,181, making it £343 more expensive to bury a non-Muslim.

Similarly, to bury a non-Muslim aged between 3 and 16, it would cost £1,080, while burying a Muslim in that age range would cost £1,181 — £181 less to bury a non-Muslim.

This time around, he noted that Jewish burials have similar traditions but do not have any difference in costs, and so the costing structure had singled out Muslims.

Coun Knight said: "I haven’t heard a single argument as to why this isn’t discrimination."

After some debate, the leader accepted both amendments, which were then incorporated into the budget proposal, which was ultimately carried by members.

