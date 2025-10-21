Visitors were encouraged to check their breasts during ThatcherFest in a bid to highlight the importance of early detection in the fight against cancer.

The Grantham festival, which celebrated what would have been Margaret Thatcher’s 100th birthday, included a health awareness event which recognised the former Prime Minister’s role in introducing Britain’s first national breast screening programme.

The NHS scheme, launched in 1988 following the 1986 Forrest report, offered mammograms to women over 50 and has since been credited with improving survival rates.

From left: SKDC’s Katie Askew, Michael Gray and Rachael Bradley with Betty the bin lorry promoting breast cancer awareness as part of Thatcher Fest. Credit: SKDC

To mark the milestone, South Kesteven District Council officer and breast cancer survivor Rachael Bradley joined colleague Katie Askew at Grantham Market on Saturday to share information and encouragement with shoppers.

The pair wore CoppaFeel-themed “boobs” next to the council’s pink refuse lorry, Betty BooBin, which carries messaging for the charity’s ‘Breast to Check’ campaign.

“People have been truly supportive today and really embraced what we are here to do,” said Rachael.

SKDC’s Katie Askew (top) and Rachael Bradley promote CoppaFeel.org as part of Thatcher Fest. Credit: SKDC

“We’ve spoken with people who have been through a cancer journey or are currently on one. We all know someone whose life has been affected by cancer.”

She added that her experience with stage 2, grade 3 invasive ductal carcinoma at age 42 inspired her to turn her recovery into advocacy.

“It’s so important that women take note of their breasts and check for any changes.”

Rachael said she felt fully supported by her colleagues during her illness, with encouragement “all the way up to the chief executive”.

That support has since helped drive a broader campaign, with six of the council’s refuse lorries now carrying health and charity messages — including a blue vehicle promoting awareness of prostate cancer in men.

“It doesn’t cost any more to paint a lorry pink or blue than green,” said Rachael.

“But if it helps save lives, that’s priceless.”

For more information visit breastcancernow.org