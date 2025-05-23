Council workers have joined residents for a community spring clean up tackling litter and flytipping across several neighbourhoods.

As part of the scheme, South Kesteven District Council staff and councillors visited Grantham streets including Railway Terrace, New Street, and Grey Friars to offer advice on safe waste disposal and answer questions about bin collections and resident parking schemes.

They handed out leaflets explaining legal duties, including checking waste carriers’ licences to prevent prosecution.

Young litter pickers helped keep the streets of Grantham tidy and supported SKDC Street Scene staff. Photo: SKDC

The event also involved Dudley House School children, who learned about the environmental harm caused by litter and dumped waste.

Residents were urged to keep pavements clear and use council waste services properly for a cleaner, safer community.

Cabinet member for environment and waste, Rhys Baker (Ind), said the campaign aimed to educate residents and promote responsible waste management.

Young litter pickers with SKDC's head of waste management Kay Boasman. Photo: SKDC

“This event was to help raise awareness of how people can dispose of waste safely and in line with legislation,” Coun Baker said.

“We were particularly proud to welcome children who learned about both the harm and inconvenience of dropped litter or dumped waste.”

Coun Graham Jeal (Con) was one of those who joined council teams going door to door to discuss waste storage and flytipping hotspots.

Workers and volunteers gather for the next round of cleaning. Photo: Supplied

"It was fascinating to talk directly with residents and officers about the challenges they face, particularly the growing issue of fly-tipping.

“Officers are doing their best to keep our streets clean, but limited resources often mean their work is more reactive than proactive.

“I was pleased to take part in this effort—flytipping is on the rise in Grantham, and it’s clear that residents want the council to step up its response.”

Councillor Graham Jeal (Con) gets involved with the clean-up. Photo: Supplied

Some of the fly-tipped mess which was dealt with during the initiative. Photo: Supplied

He added: "Seeing first-hand what the teams are dealing with really brought home the scale of the challenge.

“I'd like to thank the South Kesteven officers for engaging directly with the community on this important issue.”

Fly-tipped waste found on Railway Terrace and Oxford Street was promptly cleared, with further investigations planned.