Resubmitted plans for a three-storey townhouse build, delayed due to safety concerns, are set to be approved.

However, preservation organisations have criticised the council for delays.

South Kesteven District Council paused plans for affordable flats on brownfield land. in Swinegate, Grantham, after engineers raised concerns about preserving the façade at number 20.

Where the new homes would be built on Swinegate, Grantham.

Despite calls to preserve the historic wall, it was recommended for demolition and rebuilding with original bricks.

The renewed plans for the site, involving a new three-storey building with one flat, will go before SKDC’s planning committee tomorrow (Thursday, April 18).

According to a report before councillors, recent structural assessments have highlighted challenges, including significant water ingress and structural deterioration, raising significant concerns about the facade's stability during construction.

“No assurances can be provided regarding the safety of the building when temporary works are undertaken, and that there is a significant risk that the front façade could collapse during any works, which may result in injury to construction workers or members of the public,” it said.

Despite efforts to replicate the original building's design and materials, concerns remain about the loss of architectural heritage and the visual impact on the surrounding area.

Historic England has expressed reservations, citing potential harm to the Conservation Area's significance.

It called the situation “deeply regrettable” and criticised the length of time the development had taken to reach its current stage.

“We do not understand from the submitted material why agreement could not have been secured between the developer and the Local Planning Authority to make safe and repair the front elevation in a timely fashion such that the remaining parts of the building might then have been rebuilt safely as required.

“We are particularly concerned that in the present submission, the conditions to the previous consent appear to be presented as having in some way impeded the timely stabilisation of the front elevation; surely this could have been resolved between the developer and the LPA?”

However, South Kesteven’s own conservation officer and Heritage Lincolnshire have not objected to the new plans.

Council officers concluded that total demolition for public safety is justified.

If approved, construction of 20 new council properties on the site can start.