A council may seek compensation from a mystery landowner who allowed a shed to get into such a state there's fears it could pollute a river.

The shed, built at the end of Middlemore Yard, in Grantham, is understood to have been put up by a tenant of some nearby council housing, who has since left the area, and has been empty for some time.

However, concerns are growing over the structure and accumulated waste on the riverbank behind the Conservative Club’s car park.

The shed has fallen into a state of disrepair. Photo: Clifford Freeman

The shed, which contains discarded items such as fridge freezers and mattresses, is rapidly deteriorating, raising fears that it could pose a risk to the River Witham.

Cliff Freeman has been monitoring the site for up to three years and has previously reported the issue to South Kesteven District Council.

However, he said the situation has worsened recently, with debris already hanging in nearby trees and bushes.

The shed has fallen into a state of disrepair. Photo: Clifford Freeman

He expressed concern that the waste is in danger of falling into the river, especially after recent floods raised the water levels.

“When will something be done?” he asked.

“The contents are in imminent danger of falling into the Witham - already there is garbage from this shed hanging on the riverbank trees and bushes.”

The site is located on the riverbank at the end of Middlemore Yard. Photo: Clifford Freeman

The ownership of the land in question, located between the Conservative Club’s car park and the river, remains unclear.

SKDC has acknowledged the issue and confirmed it is in the process of investigating the ownership and clearing the site.

However, it has also confirmed that the land is not under council ownership and said it will be seeking compensation from the landowner.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “South Kesteven District Council is aware of this issue and is beginning the process of getting the waste cleared.

"However, we may first serve notice by placing information at the site to inform the owner or landowner, giving them the opportunity to come forward.

"SKDC is not responsible for clearing rubbish from private land, but under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 section 79, we are authorised to take action where premises or accumulations are likely to cause a nuisance or may be prejudicial to health, recharging the cost to the landowner when they are identified."

The Conservative Club’s secretary, Mike Grimwood, also said that historical records and deeds show the land is unclaimed.

He said the Conservative Club has deeds going back to the 1700s, and outlined the land's ownership being linked to historical changes, including the demolition of houses and the involvement of the former Water Rivers Authority.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency also confirmed their estates teams had denied responsibility for the land.

They added, however, that their land and water teams had reviewed the evidence and found no signs of water contamination so far.

It is understood Grantham RiverCare is also aware of the issue and has raised it with the council.

A spokesperson for the group noted that until the debris actually falls into the river, they do not have the resources to clear it up.