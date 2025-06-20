Councillors will discuss £7million plans for new special educational needs provision, including a Grantham hub, today.

Lincolnshire County Council is proposing five hubs across the county to support children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) who would benefit from remaining in mainstream education with tailored support.

This includes Gonerby Hill Foot Church of England Primary School, in Grantham.

Lincolnshire County Council has outlined plans for a SEND hub at a Grantham primary school. Photo: Google Streetview

The Gonerby Hill Foot site forms part of a wider investment across five Lincolnshire schools, including The Meadows Primary School in Lincoln, St George’s Church of England Primary School in Gainsborough, Caistor Church of England and Methodist Primary School, and Church Lane Primary School in Sleaford.

Councillors on the children’s and culture scrutiny committee will consider the proposals today (Friday, June 20).

The council has allocated a total of £7.249million for capital works, using £6million from the DfE and £1.249million from council capital funds.

At Gonerby Hill Foot, the hub would create 10 dedicated SEND places, plus three transitional spots, across two refurbished classrooms for Key Stages 1 and 2.

Facilities include sensory areas, toilets and outdoor space.

Council documents say the hub would be staffed by teachers, assistants and support workers, with funding provided in advance.

Officers praised the school’s inclusive ethos and underused space, calling it a “cost-effective solution” compared to expensive independent placements.

“The proposals… would provide children and young people with SEND, who do not require a special school place, access to a provision in their local mainstream school, which is specifically designed and resourced to meet their specific needs,” the report said.

Council officers also said the initiative would “support increased inclusivity… fostering an ethos of understanding, acceptance and belonging”.

A consultation showed strong community backing.

However, some consultation responses raised concerns over the long-term funding and whether mainstream settings could meet more complex needs.