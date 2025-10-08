A council is set to spend £2.6 million on replacing 54 of its vehicles.

Cabinet members at South Kesteven District Council voted for 14 contracts to be awarded to purchase new vehicles at a meeting on October 7.

South Kesteven District Council. Photo LDRS

The replacement vehicles will include new road sweepers, panel vans and caged tipper vans which are used to empty bins, clean the streets and for help with home repairs.

The district council said that many of its existing vehicles have reached the end of their lives and need to be replaced.

The new 54 vehicles will be purchased over a period of four years.

It was said that 27 of the vehicles will be funded through the council’s housing services budget and are expected to cost £812,414.

The remaining costs will be funded by the district council’s general fund.

Coun Rhys Baker (Independent), cabinet member for the environment and waste, said: “This has been through a robust tendering and procurement process. It’s 54 new vehicles which will be purchased over four years.

“The remaining balance will be funded by the council’s general fund. It will enable the council to continue to provide a variety of services to our communities.”

Coun Paul Stokes (Independent), deputy leader of the district council, said that he supported the investment.

He said: “I would like to congratulate Coun Baker and the teams involved in this procurement process. It's fantastic to see such a massive investment.

“It’s clearly been well thought through and it’s wonderful that we’re going through with this. The older vehicles are in need of being replaced.”

Coun Baker added: “We want to make sure that our services are as reliable as possible. This is why we are investing in our fleet and making sure that our staff can get to where they need to.

“We don’t routinely keep our older vehicles. It's our usual process for our older vehicles to be put up for auction. We do not hold on to them.

“One of the issues is that we don’t have the space to keep them. But we do build in a number of spare vehicles for when other vehicles are undergoing maintenance or repairs.

“The spares are contracted to us through our providers. It does come down to storage and making sure that the vehicles are high quality.

“We’ve had support in making this procurement. We want to ensure that the expected seven year lifespan of the vehicles will be seven fruitful years."