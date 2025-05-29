Council leaders have agreed to meet representatives over concerns about footpaths and roads.

Grantham town councillor Bruce Wells (Ind) recently led a walk through the Harrowby ward, in Grantham, pointing out hazards faced by residents with mobility challenges and visual impairments.

Issues included damaged pavements, overgrowth, poor repairs and blocked drop kerbs.

Lorries and heavy vehicles had driven over this part of the pavement so much it had formed into a miniature mountain. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Now, Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed it plans to meet with Coun Wells to view the problems in person.

Reform UK leader on the county council, Sean Matthews, said: “Highways issues – all highways issues, including footpaths – are a main priority for us, and we want to know from the people of Lincolnshire what needs addressing in their area.

“We have contacted Coun Wells with a view to us all getting together in Grantham so that we can see first-hand the issues he has raised.

The Lincolnshire County Council Reform UK leader Sean Matthews. Photo: James Turner/LDR

“Being on-site and getting that local knowledge of what needs addressing is something we value highly, and we want to use that insight to help us identify what matters most to residents.”

During the walkabout, Coun Wells urged joint action to improve access and safety, especially for disabled residents.

“For a disabled person or someone with vision impairment, crossing the road is already difficult. A blocked or poorly maintained drop kerb – or a car parked across it – is a major hazard,” said Coun Wells.

Katie Roberts, a visually impaired resident, along with town councillor Bruce Wells pointed out various issues. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Warped pavements make traversing the area difficult, said Bruce, particularly for those with spinal issues. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“If you look at some of the patched areas, it’s obvious – they resurfaced part of the road but left the rest. I don’t understand why. It’s just ridiculous.”

Katie Roberts, 20, who lost peripheral vision after childhood meningitis said she walks slowly to avoid trip hazards and follows the same route daily to familiarise herself with obstacles.

“The pavements need to be more equal for everybody, so everybody can access the area,” she said.