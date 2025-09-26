A council will not contest an appeal against plans it refused for an anaerobic digestion facility.

South Kesteven District Council rejected the proposal for the anaerobic digestion and carbon capture improvement facility on farmland near Sewstern, Gunby, in January.

The district council said it had concerns about the facility’s impact on the character and landscape of the rural location.

Sewstern Road, Gunby. Photo Google Maps

The proposed development would be built on 7.1 hectares of undeveloped farmland south off Sewstern Road.

The facility would would have converted about 130,000 tonnes of purpose-grown crops into biomethane to return to the national grid, generating enough energy to supply gas to approximately 130,000 homes annually.

Residents from seven villages in the district campaigned against the development, with more than 1,200 people signing a petition against the proposal.

At a planning committee meeting at South Kesteven District Council yesterday (Thursday, September 25), councillors heard that the applicant had appealed the council’s decision.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Independent), who represents the Grantham St Vincent's ward, read out a statement explaining the committee’s decision.

Coun Morgan said: “In light of new further evidence, amendments and changes to the highways evidence and proposal put before us, the committee has resolved not to contest the appeal in respect of the previously stated reasons for refusal.”

She went onto say that the council didn’t believe the applicant had provided enough information about the impact the energy production from the facility would have on the environment.

Coun Morgan said the district council didn’t have enough evidence to put forward at a hearing.

She added: “In the enquiry there are very high stakes. We had to examine the evidence we were given.

“We did not have evidence that we could use. It was not strong enough for us to go forward.”

Additional information, including a highways and transport assessment, had been provided by the applicant to the committee, but many councillors were critical of this new evidence.

Coun David Bellamy (Reform UK), who represents the Isaac Newton ward, said he didn’t think the proposals complied with the district council’s Local Plan.

He added: “The local plan in regards to this site states the applications should remain small, in keeping with the rural location.

“My question is how can this be a case of rural diversification when it doesn’t comply with the conditions of the local plan?

“The size and scale of the operation means it would class as an industrial processing facility rather than a small-scale development.”

Gunby and Stainby parish councillor, Rebecca Chatterton, said the development would result in more traffic coming through the village.

She said: “As a parish council, we believe the reasons for this refusal has not changed.

“The impact of HGVs is unacceptable. This means that there would be additional traffic through Colsterworth village.

“The B676 already struggles with traffic passing through certain parts of the village. The safety and welfare of residents has not been considered.”

Emma Whittaker, assistant director of planning at the district council, outlined the next steps in the appeal process.

She said: “The council will still be at the public enquiry. We need to recommend conditions in the event inspectors are minded to approve it.

“We need to look at legal matters. We will still do all of that as normal. We will provide the inspectors with the context of the local plan policies and everything else.

“In terms of the reasons for refusal, we will state to the inspectorate that we’re not contesting that in light of the additional information and evidence that the appellants have submitted, which is hugely frustrating that it’s been submitted.

“However, as is the case in these instances, the inspector will consider it so we have to reconsider the position in that respectors.”

The appeal against the district council’s decision to refuse the development will now go to a public hearing at a later date.