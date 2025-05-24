A town councillor says more needs to be done to improve footpaths and roads in his ward to protect vulnerable people.

Coun Bruce Wells, Independent Harrowby ward councillor on Grantham Town Council, highlighted issues affecting visually impaired and mobility-challenged residents during a recent walk around a third of his ward.

These included poor road repairs, overgrown vegetation, dangerous drop kerbs, and parking problems that create hazards for disabled and visually impaired people.

Katie Roberts, a visually impaired resident, along with town councillor Bruce Wells pointed out various issues. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Bruce, a former district councillor, pointed out unfinished pathway repairs, drainage issues and a lack of safe road crossings.

He noted some pathways were partially repaired, leaving hazardous surfaces that pose risks to pedestrians, especially those with visual impairments.

Others have been warped by large vehicles, lifting and shattering the surface, leaving broken tarmac that creates mini speed bumps.

Raised drain covers form both a potential trip hazard, and a large bump in the road for those with disabilities. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Bruce pointed out hazards caused by residents, such as overgrown hedges, narrowed pathways, parking that creates trip hazards, and large vehicles damaging the surface.

“For a disabled person or someone with vision impairment, crossing the road is already difficult. A blocked or poorly maintained drop kerb – or a car parked across it – is a major hazard,” said Coun Wells.

"In eight to 12 years, little has been done on some footpaths.

Lorries and heavy vehicles had driven over this part of the pavement so much it had formed into a miniature mountain. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“If you look at some of the patched areas, it’s obvious – they resurfaced part of the road but left the rest. I don’t understand why. It’s just ridiculous.”

Bruce stopped driving due to the onset of Alzheimer’s two years ago and began using a mobility scooter due to osteoarthritis in his knee.

He said it didn’t hit him how bad some areas were until he started using the aids, adding that until then he was “probably the same as any other driver”.

Dropped kerbs create issues for visually impaired people and trip hazards in general. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“If I didn’t have access to my scooter, that would be my independence gone,” he said.

“More and more people are using mobility aids. The pavements should reflect that.”

Bruce called on Lincolnshire County Council, South Kesteven District Council and other relevant agencies to work more closely together to develop lasting solutions.

The scooter was forced to leave the pavement at some points due to the overgrown bushes in some areas. Photo: Daniel Jaines

He emphasised the need for consistent road maintenance standards, proper driveway designations, and action from councils to ensure safe pedestrian access - including taking residents to task around overgrown hedges or poor parking.

He fears the current approach is merely “ticking boxes” rather than addressing real safety concerns, such as ensuring flat surfaces and clear pathways.

Several of these issues have been present for a long time, according to Bruce.

He stressed that the current road and pavement conditions create significant challenges for people using mobility scooters and those with disabilities, and called for immediate improvements to ensure community safety and independence.

“If everything had to meet Lincolnshire County Council standards, the paths wouldn’t be in this state. But companies just patch them to their own standards,” he added.

Bruce also emphasised the need for a zebra crossing near the local doctors’ surgeries to help residents.

Warped pavements make traversing the area difficult, said Bruce, particularly for those with spinal issues. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Katie Roberts, a 20-year-old visually impaired resident who struggles with peripheral vision after meningitis as a child, said she walks slowly to avoid trip hazards and follows the same route daily to familiarise herself with obstacles.

“They're really uneven. Because of my vision, I have to walk slowly so I know where the trip hazards are and stuff.

“I normally do the same route each day, because I know the route well and stuff, and I know where most of the trip hazards are.”

The scooter was nearly forced to leave the pavement at points due to the overgrown bushes in some areas. Photo: Daniel Jaines

A bush with a thorny overhang could be dangerous to those with visual impairments, said Bruce. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Before receiving her white cane two years ago, she said she frequently fell.

Now, with increased confidence from using her cane, she goes out more often but emphasised the need for better-maintained pavements to ensure accessibility for all.

“The pavements need to be more equal for everybody, so everybody can access the local area,” she said.

Both the county and district councils have been approached for comment but had not responded as we went to press.