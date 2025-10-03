A councillor has defended sharing a Facebook post which said that pain relief medication causes autism, saying he was just sharing ‘breaking news’.

Councillor Tim Harrison (Independent), who represents the Grantham St Wulfram's ward on South Kesteven District Council and is also a Grantham town councillor, shared a post on Facebook that read: “Breaking news today: Acetaminophen tylenol during pregnancy causes autism.”

Independent Councillor Tim Harrison

Coun Harrison told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he was just sharing the post and didn’t necessarily agree with it.

It comes after US president Donald Trump cited a link between the drug acetaminophen tylenol - which is also known as paracetamol - and autism, in an announcement made alongside US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. They went onto say that doctors in America would be advised not to prescribe it to pregnant women.

The Facebook post which Coun Tim Harrison shared. Photo LDRS

Many scientists and medical groups have criticised this and said there is no proof that acetaminophen tylenol causes autism. Medical groups also say that the pain relief medication can be very important for mothers who have suffered from pregnancy complications.

Coun Harrison said: “I simply shared a post that was breaking news. I did not say that I agreed with it, I just shared it.

“Some people may believe it, but some people may not. I was simply releasing some breaking news.

“I didn’t say that it was my opinion or that it was the truth.”

Coun Harrison has since deleted the post.