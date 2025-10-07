Another Conservative councillor has left to join Reform UK — declaring his former party as ‘over’.

South Kesteven district councillor Mark Whittington, who represents the Grantham Barrowby Gate ward, has become the fourth person to join the authority’s Reform group.

Former Mayor of Grantham Coun Mark Whittington with his wife Mary.

Coun Whittington was a former cabinet member and the last mayor of Grantham — and said his move was driven by ‘principle’, delivering a withering assessment of the Tories as they gather in Manchester for their party conference.

He said: “The Conservative Party is over. Only Reform can deliver the change Britain needs”.

Coun Whittington, a member of the district council since 2019, said: “I came into local government to stand up for residents and ensure their concerns were heard.

“Too often, I have seen excuses instead of action on the issues that matter most – rising taxes, overstretched public services, and a lack of accountability.

“Reform UK is the only party speaking plainly about these challenges, and I believe I can best serve my ward and community through this movement.”

Then-Mayor of Grantham, Coun Mark Whittington, taking part in the Santa Fun Run.

Councillors Ben Green (Isaac Newton), Graham Jeal (Grantham St Vincents), and David Bellamy (Isaac Newton) became the first South Kesteven councillors to jump ship to Reform in July.

From left: councillors David Bellamy, Ben Green and Graham Jeal, who have joined Reform UK. Photo: Supplied

Coun Green, group leader, said: “Coun Whittington’s decision underlines that our message of putting principles and people first is striking a chord.

“We are building a credible, common-sense alternative that speaks for residents who feel ignored by the legacy parties. Reform UK’s strength lies in conviction and in listening directly to the people of South Kesteven – and I’m proud to see momentum growing as more councillors choose to stand with us.”

Coun Mark Whittington at the St Wulfram's Church Remembrance service, during his time as mayor.

Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Andrea Jenkyns, added: “This is further proof that Reform UK is the natural home for those who want real change in Britain. I warmly welcome him to the growing Reform UK family.”