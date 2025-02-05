A councillor joined an anti-racism counter-protest at the weekend.

Grantham town councillor John Morgan (Ind) attended a Stand Up To Racism march in London on Saturday (February 1).

The march was a counter-protest against a demonstration called by Tommy Robinson.

Councillor John Morgan (Ind) joined a counter-protest in London against a far-right demonstration. Photo: Supplied

“The price of Liberty is eternal vigilance. The fascists serve the ruling class. That's why Elon Musk supports them,” said Councillor Morgan.

“They want to keep ordinary people fighting each other, leaving billionaires free to do what they want, with no opposition.

“They try to get people fighting each other over who gets a council flat, so they don't see the mega-rich landlord who own hundreds of properties.”

Democratic Independent Grantham Town Councillor John Morgan at the protest in October. Photo: Supplied

He stated that society needs to work for everyone, not just a small elite.

Morgan has attended anti-fascist protests in the past.

On October 30, he attended another Stand Up To Racism march against a far-right protest by Tommy Robinson.

Police arrested six people as Tommy Robinson supporters and counter-protesters gathered in central London on Saturday.

His supporters marched from Waterloo to Whitehall, while Stand Up To Racism held a counter-protest opposing the far right.

Police made arrests for disorder, including setting off a flare and breaching the counter-protest area.

Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) was jailed for 18 months in October for breaching a High Court injunction.

His supporters protested against his 'isolation' and called for his release.

The counter-protest by Stand Up To Racism took place at the same time, opposing the far right and promoting unity against racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism.