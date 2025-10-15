A council has said there are no problems with the fire doors at a leisure centre after one of the doors had a chair wedged inside of it.

Coun Matthew Bailey (Conservative), who represents the Grantham St Wulframs ward, raised concerns about the fire doors at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre, to members of the culture and leisure overview and scrutiny committee at South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday (October 14).

The fire door at the Grantham Meres Leisure Centre. Photo: Coun Matthew Bailey

He said he was visiting the leisure centre with his son and noticed that the chair had jammed the door shut.

Coun Bailey said: “I sent an email a couple of weeks ago about a real health and safety concern at the Meres.

“I was there with my little boy, walking around, as you do, and some of the fire escapes had been kind of secured with a chair.

“I know it was a windy day but obviously from an evacuation perspective, that is a big no no. It’s a big red flag.

"I just wanted to see if there was any update from the officers who I sent the email to see why that happened.”

Coun Bailey asked if there was a problem with the fire doors at the leisure centre and if they needed to be replaced.

Coun Paul Stokes (Independent), deputy leader of the district council, who represents the Grantham Arnoldfield ward, said there were no problems with the fire doors at the leisure centre.

He said: “I can assure you that this has happened previously - not regularly - occasional individual mistakes, incompetence on the basis of 'I don’t want that door rattling while I’m doing something next door'.

“There’s nothing wrong with the fire door. The fire door is secure.”

Coun Stokes said he’s looked into the issue and it has since been resolved.

He added: “It was somebody who was irritated by a slight rattle because of the excess wind. It's inexcusable and it was dealt with within 30 minutes of your photograph.

“I was there after you and it wasn’t there then, but it was a human error. It’s not a regular occurrence and I can vouch for the fire door.”