A councillor joined an anti-fascist protest in Lincoln at the weekend.

John Morgan, Grantham town councillor (Democratic Independent), joined Saturday’s rally organised by Lincoln Stand Up To Racism.

The protest opposed a far-right event titled “The Great British National Strike”.

Grantham councillor John Morgan joins protest opposing controversial city-centre event. Photo: supplied

The counter-protest arose from concerns over the event, which lacked union backing and was linked to Tommy Robinson supporters.

John joined campaigners at one end of Cornhill, opposing the far-right group at the other.

He warned against blaming vulnerable people for the UK’s long-standing problems.

“We have serious long-term problems in our country. We have had 15 years of austerity, making most of us poorer,” he said.

“We have had 45 years of insufficient housebuilding, and we have some of the fewest rights at work in Europe.

“Last year's change of government does not appear to have changed that.

“So it makes no sense to blame people who have (literally) just got off the boat for problems that were already here.

“By blaming the wrong people, fascists are deliberately protecting the ruling class. The enemy does not come by small boat. The enemy comes by private jet.”

He stressed the importance of democracy: “For all its problems, our country still has a major thing in its favour.”

“We are still a democracy. That is important, and needs to be defended.”