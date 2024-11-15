A councillor walked of a meeting amid frustration over a lack of scrutiny on empty homes.

However, about 30 minutes later committee members received an update on ‘void’ properties and set a deadline for a full report on the matter.

South Kesteven District councillor Paul Wood (Ind) said during the Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Thursday (November 14) that he had twice requested a report on empty homes at meetings in June and September.

Councillor Paul Wood

However, it had not yet appeared.

Despite committee chairman Lee Steptoe (Lab) saying “it’s not the appropriate point” in the meeting to raise the matter, Coun Wood, member for the Viking ward, invoked council procedures to call for a full report at the next meeting on void types, delays, missed targets, proposals, and an action plan.

“I don't take very kindly to not having things put on the agenda when I specifically asked for them and you specifically said it would be on the work programme,” he said.

South Kesteven District Council offices.

“It's never been included on the work programme. I now have no confidence in you as chairman, and I'm leaving the meeting.”

He alleged the committee breached the constitution, but Coun Steptoe said: “I’ve had clear advice from the monitoring officer that I’m not.”

After his departure, director Alison Hall-Wright told the committee she had asked Coun Wood for clarification on the report's content.

She added that, following Coun Wood’s statement, she had now “received that clear direction” and could produce a report.

Later in the meeting, the council was later updated on its Corporate Plan 2024-27 key performance indicators.

The figures showed positive progress being made on efforts to reduce the average length of time properties were classed as “void” — meaning they were empty.

The authority wants to get the figure down to 100 days on average by next year, and to 60 days by 2027.

The report noted progress, with quarter 2 showing an average of 126 days, down from 159 in quarter 1. The yearly average to date was 143 days.

Meanwhile, the number of completed properties had increased.

Councillors were told that there were 135 new void properties in quarter 2 and that, at the end of quarter 2, 106 void properties were ‘in progress’.

Councillors were told the authority is procuring a second voids contractor to help achieve the 100 days target by March 31, 2025.

“There is positive movement by the team in reducing the number of days it has taken to complete void properties,” said Alison.

Coun Steptoe acknowledged that voids was “a big issue,” adding: “Progress is undoubtedly being made, but it's not where anybody would want it to be right now. I think that’s also, you know, universally accepted.”

Councillors voted to commit the committee to receiving a full report on voids by March 31, 2025, including an action plan on how numbers would be further reduced.