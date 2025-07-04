A Restart Scheme has relaunched under a new name as part of a national rebrand – but its mission to support people into work remains unchanged.

Jobs 22, the provider behind the Restart Scheme in Grantham and Sleaford, now operates as AKG, following a merger with Healthfind and Learn Plus Us.

The Department for Work and Pensions initiative helps residents who have been out of work for a long time by offering tailored support to overcome employment barriers.

An event in Grantham marked the name change on Friday, bringing together councillors, community groups and programme partners.

Among the guests were councillors Marie Reid and Bruce Wells, along with representatives from Union Street Gallery Art Centre and the Rotary Club.

Melanie Mason, AKG’s business manager for Grantham and Sleaford, said the rebrand does not affect the services offered but aims to create stronger links across employment, health and learning.

“This isn’t a change to the Restart Scheme, but a positive step in how it’s delivered,” she said.

“While the name on the door may be new, the mission remains the same – helping people into good jobs.”

She added that the AKG brand would help improve visibility and collaboration between services.

The Restart Scheme is government-funded and focuses on helping people build confidence, access opportunities and secure sustainable jobs.