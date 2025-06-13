A small care home for children has been approved for a quiet estate, despite vocal opposition from nearby residents.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee backed the plans yesterday (Thursday, June 12), to convert 6 Dunster Close on Grantham’s Poplar Farm estate into a care home for two children aged eight to 18

The home will operate with two staff members on site at any time, including overnight. No structural changes are planned, with conditions limiting occupancy to two children and requiring on-site parking.

The new home will be opened on Dunster Close, in Grantham. Photo: Google Streetview

Planning officers said the change of use would be “akin to a family home” and would not significantly alter the building or area. Lincolnshire County Council’s children’s services, along with police and highways officers, raised no objections.

Kevin Cartwright, senior planning officer, told councillors: “The proposal is located in a sustainable location with no external physical changes to the building.”

However, 24 objections were lodged by residents concerned about increased parking pressures, safety risks, and the potential impact on neighbourhood character.

Concerns included issues with shared driveways. Photo: Google Streetview

Next-door neighbour Svetlana Degnan opposed the plans, citing a lack of secure boundary fencing, a shared driveway used by children and vulnerable residents, and no dedicated pedestrian footpath.

She argued that increased staff movements could pose safety risks during shift changes and that privacy would be compromised due to the close proximity of other homes.

“This proposal places residents — current and future — in an unsafe, unsuitable environment,” she said.

“It risks lives, privacy, dignity and well-being of the vulnerable.”

Another resident, Charlotte Stewart, expressed concern about crime levels in the surrounding estate, the need for all-night street lighting, and what she described as a lack of a robust management plan.

She also cited national statistics suggesting care-experienced children are more likely to have contact with the criminal justice system — though she emphasised she did not intend to stigmatise.

Charlotte said: “Approving this change sets a precedent for all future applications in Grantham.

“It risks gradual erosion of neighbourhood character and incremental commercialisation.”

But care provider Positive Independence defended the plan, stating it would give vulnerable children in Lincolnshire a much-needed chance to remain close to their support networks.

“These are children who, through no fault of their own, cannot live with their biological families,” said managing director Wayne Brankin, who has more than 30 years’ experience in childcare, including 23 with the county council.

“Large residential homes do not work. They do not provide the correct environment for a child to thrive, and research has proven this time and time again,” he said.

“These institutionalised homes do not work for children’s long-term best interests and often go on to cause irreversible harm.

“Small homes with individualised care provide the necessary nurturing environment for these children to develop.”

He noted that only a few households objected out of hundreds on the estate.

Councillors were split, with some councillors remaining concerned about staff traffic.

But Coun Helen Crawford (Con) said: “That could be any family that moves in next door. You’re going to get noise, and it is by the grace of God that you get decent neighbours. These should be decent neighbours.”

The committee approved the application by a majority.